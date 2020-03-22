Cottage Health opening drop off center for medical supply donations in Goleta
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cottage Health has been receiving support from multiple individuals and organizations who are offering donations of medical supplies.
While the hospital said efforts are being made to conserve medical supplies, the global demand has overwhelmed and limited many important items, specifically medical goggles, face shields, protective masks and gowns.
In response to these calls and out of gratitude, Cottage Health has decided to open a central drop-off center for supply donations in the parking area adjacent to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
The donation center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday, March 24.
Donations will be accepted for however long the local COVID-19 situation lasts and supplies are needed.
Cottage Health is requesting that supplies be kept in their original, unopened packaging. They are particularly in need of the following:
- Face Shields - single-use or non-disposable
- Eye Shields - single-use or non-disposable
- Isolation Gowns or Standard level 3 gowns
- N95 Masks
- N99 Masks
- Standard Procedure Masks
- Reusable P100 / N95 Respirators and their cartridges/filters
- Respirator Hoods or Hazmat Hoods
Cottage Health said, at this time, sewn cloth masks are not being accepted.
If you have any questions about the items listed above or items that are not listed, you can contact David Dietrich, Vice President for Advancement, at ddietric@sbch.org or call (805) 569-7345
