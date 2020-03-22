Catholic mass continues during Lent on Facebook Live

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Catholic churches have closed their doors and opened Facebook to celebrate the Lent season during the Coronavirus health crisis.

Our Lady of Sorrow, Our Lady Guadalupe and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church are just three of the local churches turning to Facebook Live to continue their Sunday masses.

Our Lady of Sorrow will have two Facebook Live masses on Sundays, one in English at 9 a.m. and the other in Spanish at 11 a.m.

Our Lady Guadalupe will also host duel Facebook Live masses, English at 9 a.m. and Spanish at 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church will host a single Facebook Live mass in English at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

And in case you miss one, each mass will be replayable anytime on the churches' Facebook pages.