Arroyo Grande High students among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in SLO County

Coronavirus

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday. The tally includes two high school students, both of which attend Arroyo Grande High School.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County Health Officer, confirmed that the two teens were in 10th and 12th grade at the high school.

Other students may have been exposed to virus from the 10th grader who has been carrying the virus since March 13, the day before the school closed.

At this time, it is not believed that any students were exposed to the 12th grader as they contracted the virus after Arroyo Grande High closed.

When dealing with a large school population, Dr. Borenstein says, “The County will take a balanced approach in notifying school administration and individuals who potentially had contact with infected individuals, while maintaining medical privacy.”

The County said it is continuing to conduct a detailed investigation on every individual who tests positive for the virus while being mindful of releasing information that would violate HIPAA practicies.