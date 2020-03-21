Cases of coronavirus in SLO County increases to 21

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County officials announced Saturday the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county has increased to 21.

It's five more than was reported on Friday.

According to statistics provided on ReadySLO.org, eight cases are individuals that reside in the North County, seven are in South County, five on the coast and one case in the center part of the county.

Nine of the individuals are 65-years-old or older, with the remaining 12 between the ages of 19-64. There are currently no cases in the county with individuals under the age of 18.

Twenty of the individuals are currently in isolation at home, while one is listed in intensive care.

Current numbers show the county has performed 262 tests, while an unknown amount of people have been tested through private labs.

For more information about the county's COVID-19 response efforts, including the latest number of cases, people can visit ReadySLO.org.

You can watch the SLO County Public Health press conference here at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.