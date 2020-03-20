Skip to Content
Ventura County COVID-19 cases up to 19

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County announced they are now at 19 cases of COVID-19.

The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.

Age RangesNumber of Cases
Age 0-171
Age 18-6412
Age 65+6
Unknown0
Total19
CityNumber of Cases
Camarillo4
Oxnard3
Simi Valley5
Thousand Oaks3
Ventura1
Santa Paula2
Oak Park1
Total19

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650.

