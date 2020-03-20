Ventura County COVID-19 cases up to 19
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County announced they are now at 19 cases of COVID-19.
The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.
|Age Ranges
|Number of Cases
|Age 0-17
|1
|Age 18-64
|12
|Age 65+
|6
|Unknown
|0
|Total
|19
|City
|Number of Cases
|Camarillo
|4
|Oxnard
|3
|Simi Valley
|5
|Thousand Oaks
|3
|Ventura
|1
|Santa Paula
|2
|Oak Park
|1
|Total
|19
For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650.
Comments