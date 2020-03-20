Ventura County COVID-19 cases up to 19

Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County announced they are now at 19 cases of COVID-19.

The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.

Age Ranges Number of Cases Age 0-17 1 Age 18-64 12 Age 65+ 6 Unknown 0 Total 19

City Number of Cases Camarillo 4 Oxnard 3 Simi Valley 5 Thousand Oaks 3 Ventura 1 Santa Paula 2 Oak Park 1 Total 19

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650.