Some gas stations are wiping pumps after each use

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some gas stations wiping off pumps and hoses after each fill up. There are also gas mitts available in some cases.

Owners at several Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria gas station pumps are getting the "once-over" after each use due to the concerns about the coronavirus.

Among them, the Fuel Depot on the Mesa, and Risdon's 76 on Via Real in Carpinteria. At Risdon's, free flowers are also being handed out from Ocean Breeze Nursery. They were surplus from a delivery that was rejected at a nearby store.



At the Fuel Depot Thursday, an employee was cleaning the public handles and other areas a customer may have touched before another driver pulls in.

Price Management owns the Depot stations and several other Santa Barbara and Goleta area stations. The company has made it a priority to post workers specifically assigned to this cleaning and sanitation effort.