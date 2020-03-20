Red Cross shares tips on how to cope with emotions during a crisis

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People may feel a variety of feelings and thoughts during the current situation with COVID-19. The American Red Cross is sharing ways to cope with those emotions.

Children, in particular, may become frightened that they or someone close to them will get sick. It is important to reassure and speak calmly with children. How a parent reacts around a child can determine how quickly and completely the child recovers.

Senior citizens, people with disabilities and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help.

According to the Red Cross, fear, anger, confusion and disbelief are all normal feelings in this type of situation. Here are a some steps to help people cope:

Stay informed through trusted resources.

Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support.

Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.

Be patient with yourself and others. It’s common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as fear, anger, frustration and anxiety.

Encourage children to express their feelings and thoughts. Reassure them about their safety.

Relax your body often by doing things that work for you—take deep breaths, stretch, meditate or pray, or engage in activities you enjoy.

Pace yourself between stressful activities, and do something fun after a hard task.

If you are experiencing feelings and reactions listed below for two weeks or longer, you may need to reach out for additional assistance.

Crying spells or bursts of anger

Difficulty eating

Difficulty sleeping

Losing interest in things

Increased physical symptoms such as headaches or stomach aches

Fatigue

Feeling guilty, helpless or hopeless

Avoiding family and friends

If you feel like you want to harm yourself or someone else, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).