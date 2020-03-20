Latest numbers show 15 positive cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.
The latest numbers were released on ReadySLO.org.
Thursday evening, prior to a countywide shelter-at-home order, there were 13 confirmed cases in the county.
San Luis Obispo County has been holding daily press briefings to update the community on the latest COVID-19 information. These daily briefings will continue throughout the weekend and will be streamed on our website.
