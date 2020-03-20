9 COVID-19 cases now reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The latest numbers were released during a press conference hosted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

County Public Health Office Dr. Henning Ansorg said there is now evidence of widespread community transmission in the county. Ansorg said the Santa Barbara area will not be spared from COVID-19.

Ansorg said the only way now to slow down the spread of the coronavirus is to practice social distancing. Without social distancing, Ansorg said, the United States would be in worse shape than Italy and could lead to widespread collapse of the health care system.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, Ansorg said they are all on their way to recovery. Ansorg also said the county is waiting the results of about 200 tests.

Ansorg said the virus is quite capable of making younger and healthier people quite ill and he urged the young members of the community to take these health recommendations seriously.

County Public Health Director Van do-Reynoso said the County had intended on issuing a health officer order for residents to shelter in their homes, but the decision was put off after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide order to stay home.

do-Reynoso said the latest information regarding the county's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 can be found online at PublicHealthSBC.org.