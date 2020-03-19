Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Ventura County releases cities and ages of COVID-19 cases; total up to 17

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County has decided to release the age ranges and locations of all COVID-19 cases in the county.

The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.

Age RangesNumber of Cases
Age 0-171
Age 18-6411
Age 65+5
Unknown0
Total17
CityNumber of Cases
Camarillo4
Oxnard3
Simi Valley5
Thousand Oaks2
Ventura1
Santa Paula1
Oak Park1
Total17

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650.

