Unprecedented demand for supplemental food expected from coronavirus financial impacts

Coronavirus

NEAR GOLETA, Calif. - A call out for volunteers and new food sources has been made by the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.



This morning a team was in a spaced out assembly line bagging goods to be hauled out to distribution sites as fast as they can put them together.



Each worker wore gloves and had social distancing as required by medical officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.



Among them Rep. Salud Carbajal (D) 24th District who was filling brown bags with soup, pasta, peanut butter, canned vegetables, and nuts. https://carbajal.house.gov/



He said, "I am here putting these bags together for families individuals and seniors I am with many volunteers who are being gracious and generous with their time."



Food Bank officials say volunteers should not just walk in but set up a schedule on line at : Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

Others can also donated food at a drop off box right at the gate. There are two locations listed on line.

Judith Smith-Meyer with the Food Bank says the demand will be unprecedented. More distribution sites are now posted on the web site and they expect to see people they have never seen before.

Financial plans are in a spiral and, with housing a top priority, food can be back filled with these types of services.

"The House and the Senate have passed and the President has signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It provides billions of dollars to help with this type of food programs," said Carbajal. He said more people are finding themselves in a "food insecure environment."



Carbajal said the range of the virus impacts is still to be determined through testing but , "individuals of all ages could fall into a situation where they are facing life threatening circumstances."



(More details and video will be added here later today)