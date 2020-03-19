Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics shift protocol to respond to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics released information Thursday morning about an influx of service calls amid the COVID-19 pandemic,.

The Clinics were receiving an average 350-400 phone calls a day during the crisis to their centers. They said the average call representative talks to 75-90 patients per hour.

The protocol also changed for clients visiting the clinic in-person. Each person is screened prior to entering to protect both patients and staff.

The clinics planned on staying open for patients with appointments, and those without. However dental clinics were only open for emergency procedures.