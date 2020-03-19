San Luis Obispo County residents staying calm, supporting shops during shelter at home order

Coronavirus

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Shoppers and vendors plan to carry on during the shelter at home order at the Morro Bay Farmers Market, saying they are cautious but calm.

The Morro Bay Farmers Market wrapped up just as that order was going into place in San Luis Obispo County.

Just a couple hours later, Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a statewide shelter at home order.

Farmers said it was busier day than normal, despite the order going into effect.

Shoppers said they preferred it to grocery stores. With the open air market, they said they felt more easily able to stay six feet apart to keep in line with social distancing.

Farmers markets, like grocery stores, are considered essential business under the order.

Shoppers said they also wanted to shop local for the economy.

"There's great produce that's local out here. There's a lot of businesses that are getting hammered with the shelter in place," said Shiloe Rocha, an Atascadero resident shopping at the market.

"I believe in supporting our local businesses and I don't know how they're going to survive 30 days if everybody is sheltered in place," Rocha said.

Some vendors say they are making changes under the emergency order. They are all wearing gloves and some masks.

Many had signs allowing for pre-orders or Venmo payment. Some said they are taking pre-orders on social media.

Most vendors told us they are hopeful business will be stronger because many items are sold out at grocery stores.