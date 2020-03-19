Number of COVID-19 cases in SLO County rises to 13

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The number of positive cases for COVID-19 has nearly doubled in San Luis Obispo County.

On Thursday, county leaders made the announcement during the now daily press briefing at the county's Joint Information Center.

The announcement came about 90 minutes before a shelter at home order went into effect countywide at 5 p.m.

It's being placed to help slow the spread of the virus by enhancing social distancing.

“It does not literally mean that people should not leave their homes for essential activities or fresh air and exercise," said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, "The Order is intended to limit activity, travel, and business functions to the most basic and essential needs. Social distancing requirements should be followed at all times."

Dr. Borenstein added the 13 individuals that have tested positive are all recovering at home.

Five of the individuals reside in the North County, five others in South County, and the other three are from the coast.

As for the ages, she said seven are over 65, three are between 18-64 and three others are unknown.

The county has performed 232 tests.

Horton also gave an update on the 100 ventilators he ordered on Wednesday.

He said 30 are expected to arrive within 7-to-10 days, with the other 70 hopefully within about two weeks.

The ventilators were purchased with an emergency order at a cost to the county of $500,000.

Horton made several other announcements in regard to the county's ongoing response efforts.

He said he is continuing to work with Dignity Health and Tenet Health, the county's two largest healthcare providers, in helping to locate alternate care sites should those be needed.

Horton added the county is also speaking with county homeless shelters and organizations to help address any needs that may occur.

The county is also coordinating with SLO Food Bank to help deliver food, and possibly, medication to seniors in need. County employees and vehicles would be used in that endeavor.

Speaking about the shelter at home order, Horton said he has coordinated with the Sheriff's Office and all of the seven city law enforcement agencies to help enforce it.

"Is it a misdemeanor, yes, but do we need to get to that point?" said Horton. "If we have to, we will. If there are folks who are flagrantly violating. They're gathered, 50 to 100 people, and they're not paying attention to this, will we have a peace officer go out there and ask them to break, we will," said Horton.

He stressed that in order for the shelter at home order to work, the community has to come together and get it done.