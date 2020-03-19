Cottage Health working to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cottage Health shared how they are fighting the coronavirus as it works its way through the Central Coast.

Cottage Health is aware that healthcare professionals will be exposed to the virus, so proper cleaning measures are being implemented for the safety of staff, physicians and patients.

"Our healthcare workers are working tirelessly and making enormous personal sacrifices to protect the health of our community," said Maria Zate with Cottage Health. "Every day our patient care teams are providing care and service that puts them at risk of exposure to disease. We have been preparing our hospitals to meet the challenges that are now arriving."

As a health care organization, Cottage Health said they will not be releasing or confirming any health information in order to protect the trust and privacy of their patients.

However, every time a case of COVID-19 is identified, Cottage Health will work with the Public Health Department as they track those who may have been exposed.

At this time, Cottage Health said it has 47 negative pressure isolation rooms for patient care, with the ability to create additional isolation space.

Other COVID-19 preparedness activities that have been at work since the beginning of the year include the following:

Installation of triage areas in tents outside the emergency departments, to prepare for a surge in community need. These tents are intended for use in the triage and care of severely ill patients in an emergency.

Beginning March 18 and for the following two weeks, certain elective surgical procedures are being rescheduled. Surgical procedures will continue if they meet critical need criteria. This will help keep people in their homes and will also conserve our supplies and resources.

Based on a directive from the Santa Barbara Public Health Department, there is a no visitor policy being implemented at our hospitals. Very limited exceptions are allowed.

Surge planning is ongoing, and we are prioritizing staffing of health care workers to the areas of most need.

Employees not involved in direct patient care who able to effectively telecommute are asked to work remotely to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread.

Hospitals are closely monitoring stock and availability of supplies needed for COVID-19 and disaster response.

A command center is open with a cross-disciplinary response team responding to changing needs in the hospital, and rapidly changing guidelines to protect public health.

Specialized training is provided for employees and medical staff.

Our infectious disease and emergency medicine specialists have been conducting both clinical and public educational presentations.

Nurses and staff members are stationed at Cottage Health’s hospital lobby and emergency entrances to help screen visitors for symptoms and guide patients safely to waiting areas when appropriate.

Public meetings and public dining inside the hospitals have been discontinued.

COVID-19 alerts are posted at building entrances.

COVID-19 screening questions are entered in electronic medical records alert system.

The CDC is also encouraging the public to use virtual health technology such as Cottage CareNow for those with minor illnesses to contact a health care provider from home. This will help lower the spread of germs and help hospitals conserve supplies and resources.

To answer frequently asked questions, and provide updates on the coronavirus, Cottage Health offers a COVID-19 recorded information line at (805) 324-9019, in English and Spanish.

Cottage Health continues to advise the public to reduce the spread of infection by staying home when you get sick, washing hands often with soap and water, disinfecting frequently used surfaces and practicing social distancing.