What you can do under the shelter at home order in San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Thursday, social distancing will be taken to the next level with a new shelter at home emergency order in San Luis Obispo County.

Only essential travel, activities and business will be allowed.

Essential activities include anything necessary for healthcare and safety, including dentist and doctor appointments.

You can go to the grocery store or pharmacy.

You can go for a walk, hike or walk your dog, as long as you maintain social distancing.

Essential travel includes going to another house to take care of pets or family.

Breaking the order is considered a misdemeanor.

Essential business includes infrastructure work on roads, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, farms and banks.

Restaurants can also offer food to go, but people cannot dine in the business.

The shelter in place order is still being edited. The list of allowed activities will continue to be refined until the order goes into effect Thursday at 5:00 pm.

San Luis Obispo residents told us they are more than willing to comply with the order.

"It feels like the 911 horror story of several years ago," said David Benasso of San Luis Obispo. "We're kind of going through it in a different way."

"We just want to do what's right for the entire country and apparently we are all pitching in right now," said his friend Steve Ventura.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office also said it will continue operations as normal, with an increased presence in commercial areas.

The order will be in effect for 30 days, but will be reassessed in two weeks.