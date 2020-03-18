Supermarkets provide special hours for seniors, most vulnerable

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Grocery stores and other retailers are staying open amid the coronavirus pandemic with many now providing specific times for seniors and other vulnerable residents to do their shopping.

Vallarta Supermarkets and Target stores are just two of the retailers opening early and exclusively for those 65 years and older. The goal is to make sure these people get what they need when they need it. And without fighting large crowds later in the day.

Other outlets like Costco are limiting the number of customers insdie the store at any given time, to maintain social distancing. Many retailers are also starting to limit the amout of certain products and food that customers can buy at a certain time.

Most stores have posted notices about these changes.