FoodBank of SB County opens first emergency food distribution sites as part of ‘Disaster Feeding Plan’

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The FoodBank of Santa Barbara County announced that it will open its first emergency food distribution sites Wednesday as part of the Disaster Feeding Plan it has been developing with other local and national agencies.

More sites are expected to open in the coming days and weeks, but the details are changing as some partners deal with their own difficulties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Location changes and information can be found on the FoodBank's website.

The following locations are open as of Wednesday or are scheduled to open this week:

SANTA BARBARA

Salvation Army - 4849 Hollister Ave. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays open until 6:30 p.m. Walk-in only



United Boys & Girls Club, Westside - 602 W. Anapamu St. Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Drive-Thru and Walk-In



GOLETA

United Boys & Girls Club, Goleta - 5701 Hollister Ave. Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Drive-Thru and Walk-In



Isla Vista Youth Project - 5638 Hollister Ave., St. 200 Beginning Thursday, March 19 By Appointment only Call Ana Maya 805-869-3303



LOMPOC