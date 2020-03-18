5 UCSB students under quarantine test negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The five UC Santa Barbara students who were under quarantine in Isla Vista have tested negative for COVID-19.

The five people have been in quarantine since this past weekend.

They were placed under mandatory quarantine after coming into contact with a person in San Diego County who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

County public health officials said the five students will remain under quarantine in their homes until the public health officer lifts the order on March 22.

Public health officials want to remind the public that anyone under quarantine is healthy but are known to have been exposed to someone with a potential case of COVID-19. People under quarantine who show symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

The community is still urged to continue practicing social distancing measures including limiting unnecessary outings, maintaining six feet of distance between people, and limiting gatherings involving those with higher risk for severe illness.