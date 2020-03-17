Santa Barbara City Council adopts emergency proclamation

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Council adopted an emergency proclamation Tuesday evening authorizing the City Administrator to take action necessary to respond to the local emergency.

The proclamation included closing bars, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and tasting rooms, consistent with recent guidance from the California Department of Public Health, a news release from the city said.

All restaurants and food facilities shall be prohibited from serving food for consumption on the premises.

The proclamation goes into effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Food can continue to be prepared for delivery or take-out service. Several food facilities are exempt including grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks, and cafeterias and restaurants within hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and the airport.

Farmer’s markets are also exempt but should follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

Movie theaters, live performance and entertainment venues, bowling, and arcades shall close to the public. In addition, gyms and fitness centers will also close.

These emergency measures reduce the chances of transmitting the COVID-19 virus in enclosed spaces where people gather.

These measures take effect on Wednesday, March 18 and will continue until Tuesday, April 7, at such time when Council can reassess conditions.

According to Mayor Cathy Murillo, “These were difficult decisions to make but we are looking out for public health for our city and the region.”

City offices continue to be staffed but many public counters will close to the public to limit interaction and ensure social distancing.