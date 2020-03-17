Lompoc leaders implement measures to prevent coronavirus spread

Coronavirus

LOMPOC, Calif. - The city of Lompoc is laying out its efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus at Tuesday's city council meeting.

There were several presentations from leaders, including presentations from the City of Lompoc, Lompoc Healthcare District, Allan Hancock College, and the Lompoc Unified School District.

The city announced that they are putting a temporary hold on on-site alcohol and cannabis sales until noon Wednesday.

This is to prevent several people congregating in close proximity, such as in bars or cannabis lounges, especially during St. Patrick's Day.

She says right now, the city is planning in two to three week increments. They are re-evaluating guidelines constantly.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne said her biggest takeaway from the meeting for Lompoc residents is that the "community understand this is quite serious."

She said the sooner residents implement social distancing and focus on prevention efforts, "the sooner we might be able to get back to the life we want to live."

Preparation and prevention was also physically evident in the meeting.

Normally a space filled with chairs, the chairs are now several feet apart. It's an effort to enforce social distancing.

Council members themselves were also sitting several feet apart.

Lompoc residents were urged to watch the meeting remotely, either on TV, the radio, or online. The full meeting is available on YouTube.

The city is also preparing a website with coronavirus information and resources. The mayor said it will be available soon.