Lompoc City Council declares local emergency due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc City Council declared a local emergency because of the Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The resolution was approved with a unanimous vote by the city council .

"My biggest takeaway is that our community understands this is quite serious." Mayor Jenelle Osborne said. "The sooner we social distance, isolate ourselves, really take care of our own health first and those around us, the sooner we might be able to get back to the life we want to live."

The order designates Lompoc City Manager James Throop, or his designee, as the representative for public assistance and coordination of all requirements to obtain government assistance.

The resolution says a local health emergency will be recognized until it's terminated the Lompoc's City Council.

The city is also preparing a website with coronavirus information and resources.

