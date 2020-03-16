Sobering changes for bars and restaurants as they reinvent business plans during crisis

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Stacking up at a bar for drinks is an American pastime that is facing a sobering reality change.

Because of the coronavirus Covid-19 health issues worldwide, many bars are shutting down or limiting crowd sizes in a newly reworked spacing plan.

Many of the businesses in Santa Barbara that have stayed open are removing stools, like Joe's Cafe, one of the most famous restaurants in the city.

Chairs at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara bar were removed Sunday but lounge and outside seating was still available.

Customer service options are reworked, sometimes several times a day.

One downtown bar owner said he would not be open until the crisis is controlled, and both his customers and employees were safe. But the cost is still beyond calculations.

At O'Malley's owner Dan Baham says his staff is told to "keep wiping things down , stay healthy and if you are not feeling healthy stay home."



St. Patrick's day tomorrow comes with changes for anyone coming by to celebrate with a drink. The stools will be spaced out, and the crowd size will be cut at the door.

Many bars that remain open are meeting with workers to increase cleaning and also educate them on the changing conditions.



"We have already cut our capacity in half, even last weekend and we will cut it more if we have to," said Baham.

A special spray that is being used in O'Malley's restrooms from the company

Enviro-Master Services. While applying it Mario Muro said it is a strong sanitation product that lasts 13 days. "We have a special chemical to disinfect the doors, the handles and the restroom."

At the Three Pickles Deli Kyle Robinson said, "we are constantly wiping down every surface, every 15 minutes, going all the way around."

He said fresh food will be a good defense against illnesses and they are striving to meet the demands, especially with the online orders coming in for quicker service. "Always fresh fresh to made order sandwiches, fresh tomatoes, fresh lettuce every day, fresh salads."

While kids are out of school he has a sandwich deal too. "When (adults) buy a sandwich the kids get a free sandwich on the side. Just to make sure they have full tummys. Just to calm people down during the times we are going through right now."

The United Boys & Girls Clubs made 50 sack lunches for kids, and will do so every day this week. They will be ready at 11:30 daily.

"We had some staff come by just to prep bags we have some ham sandwiches with cheese and lettuce. It is a health option we have different sandwiches. We are going to have chicken sandwiches, P B and J, (peanut butter and jelly) a well balanced lunch just to give to the kids," said Tara Johnson at the Westside club.

CEO Michael Baker said there are many challenges the club has responded to in recent years with major storms and other disruptions. "If a situation happens tomorrow we can adapt to it we don't need to do a feasibility study to determine that kids obviously need to be fed. Or that they need a safe place to go once we are able to open our doors again," he said.