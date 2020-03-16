SLO County prohibits sale of alcohol at bars, restaurants through Wednesday

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is temporarily banning the sale of alcohol at places like bars and restaurants through Wednesday afternoon.

County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director Wade Horton issued the executive order Monday to protect the public's health and limit the spread of COVID-019.

"Effective 5 p.m. tonight through 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, March 18th, all on-site alcohol-serving establishments in the county, are prohibited from serving alcohol," said Horton, at a press conference held Monday afternoon.

Also announced, another person has tested positive for the virus in the county.

This is the third person in San Luis Obispo County to test positive, and the third to be announced over the past three days.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the person lives in the South County and is a household member of the second person that tested positive.

"This is three of what I have been saying all along, is undoubtedly going to be many," said Dr. Borenstein. "The importance of this is that, we need to recognize that this disease is now spreading everyone pretty much everywhere. That is true of our county as well."

The temporary ban on alcohol sales comes just ahead of what is annually one of the busiest days of the year for many county bars and restaurants.

“We need to take immediate action to slow the spread of the virus over the St. Patrick’s Day Holiday and to limit large gatherings in public serving spaces,” said Horton.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations typically draw in many visitors to drinking establishments, especially in downtown San Luis Obispo.

"This decision was not taken lightly," said Horton. "We recognize the economic impact that this will have, but our goal is to take common sense measures in consultation with our Public Health Officer to protect our community."

Horton also said the County will assist with the business community to make sure the order is followed.

"The Public Health Department will provide additional direction to inform local businesses in implementing the Governor's guidance upon receipt of those guidances from the Governor's office," said Horton.