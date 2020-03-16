Gov. Newsom halts evictions for renters and homeowners during COVID-19 situation in CA

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slow foreclosures and protect Californians affected by COVID-19 from utility shutoffs.

This order is in response to California residents who are losing hours of work, wages or are being laid off because of the coronavirus.

Many residents are losing their ability to pay their rents, mortgages or utility bills.

“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Newsom. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.”

Newsom said the order will be effective through May 31 unless it is extended.

In addition, this order requests that banks and other financial institutions halt foreclosures and related evictions for however long it is in effect.

However, it does not relieve tenants from having to eventually pay their rent. Landlords will still be able to request rent that is due.

The Governor’s Executive Order asks the California Public Utilities Commission to monitor measures undertaken by public and private utility providers to implement customer service protections for critical utilities, including electric, gas, water, internet, landline telephone, and cell phone service on a weekly basis.

The full Executive Order can be read here.

Gov. Newsom also further explained the order during a Facebook Live which can be found here.