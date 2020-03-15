UCSB students quarantined after potential coronavirus exposure in Isla Vista

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Health Department was recently informed that five UCSB students came into contact with someone in the San Diego County who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

In response, Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg issued a mandatory quarantine for the five Isla Vista residents. All of them are being tested for the virus and Public Health says their results will be shared as they are known.

The Health Department's Disease Control & Prevention team performed a thorough investigation of all of the people the quarantined students have come into contact with recently. These people were notified to self-quarantine in their homes.

The Health Department would like to remind the public that people under quarantine are healthy individuals who are known to have been exposed to a spreadable disease such as COVID-19. Those who begin to show symptoms of the virus will be tested.

The Department said that there are no actions that need to be taken by the general public at this time.

Since the five Isla Vista residents are under mandatory quarantine, they will not be allowed to leave their homes until the Health Officer lifts the order.

For now, the community is asked to continue practicing social distancing measures including postponing or canceling events with 250 people or more, keeping at least six feet between yourself and others and limiting social gatherings with people who are at higher risk of illness.

UCSB parents and students that need more information can contact the UCSB campus as (805) 893-3000.

For more information about COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, you can visit www.publichealthsbc.org or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (833) 688-5551 on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.