Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in SLO County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported that another person in SLO County tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. This is the second confirmed case of the virus in the county.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county was reported on Saturday after County Public Health Laboratory conducted over 100 tests for COVID-10 in the last week.

This second positive case is an adult under the age of 60 with significant underlying health conditions. This person lives in South SLO County.

Public Health said this person contacted their health care provider after they developed a fever and cough. A private-sector laboratory performed their test and notified County Public Health.

This patient is now recovering in isolation at home until they are cleared by the Health Department.

“Because local testing capacity increased both at our public lab and at private-sector labs last week, we will likely see more confirmed cases in the coming days,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We are looking at all of our options to limit the spread of illness to keep our community healthy and safe. It’s now vital for everyone to do their part to limit social gatherings, practice social distancing and practice good hygiene.”

County Public Health is currently investigating, but Dr. Penny Borenstein believes this is likely another case of community transmission in the State of California.

The individual is assisting the Public Health Department in the investigation. Public Health is contacting those who had been in close contact with the individual in recent days to determine if testing and quarantines are needed.

SLO County Public Health said they will notify the public immediately should the investigation indicate further action and precautions are necessary.