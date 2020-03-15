SB County likely to see more COVID-19 cases with increased testing

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - First District Supervisor Das Williams announced that it is likely we will see more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County as they test more and more people.

This statement comes after the SB County Public Health Department confirmed the first positive case of the virus in the north county.

Williams said this is a good thing so that we know who has it and who does not. We can then quarantine the necessary people to hopefully slow the spread.

At this time, Williams said 15 people have been tested for the virus in Santa Barbara County. At least 6 of those tests have come back negative, one was confirmed positive and the rest are still awaiting results.

"Now is not the time to panic. Panicking does nothing to prevent the spread. Additionally, under-reacting does not help the situation. It is necessary at this time to take the necessary precautions as listed above," said Williams. "If you are planning to stay at home for the time being and stocking up on materials, please be mindful that others need supplies as well. The worst thing we can do right now is become individually focused. That is not how this community has gotten through and recovered from the multiple tragedies we've experienced."

For more information, you can visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Public Information Portal.