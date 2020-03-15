Santa Maria schools to close Monday instead of Wednesday

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Orcutt Union, Santa Maria-Bonita, and Santa Maria Joint Union High School districts announced that they will be closing on Monday, March 16, rather than Wednesday, March 18, for coronavirus precautions.

This change comes after the recent declaration of a national emergency by President Trump, the Governor's Executive Orders and the growing concerns for school staff and student safety.

Previously, all three districts were planning to close on Wednesday, but with the increase in concern as well as the spread of the virus in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the schools decided to move their closure up two days.

The closures will continue through the end of March to April 3.

As that date approaches, the school districts will determine if they need to extend the closure.