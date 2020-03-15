Paso Robles police to limit in-person contact for non-emergency calls

Coronavirus

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In an effort to protect officers and their families, the City of Paso Robles is planning to implement measures to decrease contact with the public.

The City said that non-emergency calls will now be handled over the phone. Community members are also asked to file non-emergency reports through the Department’s online reporting system.

The City said officers will still be deployed at maximum levels and respond to emergency calls for service.

Paso Robles is asking for the community’s understanding and assistance with limiting in-person contact as much as possible by allowing officers to obtain information needed for investigations by phone or online.

Officers will continue to gather evidence from serious crime scenes and make arrests as needed.