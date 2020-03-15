Congressman Salud Carbajal responds to coronavirus cases in CA

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Representative Salud Carbajal released the following statement in response to the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties:

“As we continue to learn more about the origin of these confirmed cases, it is important that our community remain proactive and calm. The best thing we can do is listen to the experts and continue taking smart, preventive steps to stop the spread of disease: practice social distancing, stay home as much as you’re able, wash your hands often, call a doctor to alert them of your symptoms before visiting. At home and in Washington, I have been working diligently with local, state and federal officials as well as health experts to ensure our community has the resources—including free, available testing—to stay healthy and safe. I wish a quick recovery to the patients who tested positive, and I will continue to keep our community updated on the latest information.” Rep. Salud Carbajal

Earlier this month, Congress passed and the president signed into law a bipartisan bill to allocate $8.3 billion to stop the spread of COVID-19, support community health efforts and develop a vaccine to combat the disease.

Last week, the House passed a bill to provide free coronavirus testing for all who need it, including the uninsured. It would also establish an emergency paid leave program, strengthen food assistance and enhance unemployment aid. The Senate is expected to consider that bill this week.