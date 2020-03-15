Churches changing with coronavirus spacing issues but the faithful urged to stay connected

Coronavirus

MONTECITO Calif. - Churches are seeing impacts as the way we worship is changing with concerns over the spreading Covid-19 coronavirus, and religious leaders are responding with unprecedented changes.



Many within the faithful are staying home, keeping themselves from public exposure, and praying on a different schedule.

At Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Montecito, tape is used to block off different pews and abide by a six-foot spacing where possible.

There's also been a message changing the obligation of going to church to following on line masses or another personal way to engage religiously. All other church activities have been suspended.

Many other churches in the area have messages out to their congregations to meet the new protections on the advice from government and medical leaders.

Father Lawrence Seyer said this weekend masses would continue on schedule but many options would be available for those who chose to stay away during these "challenging times." He urged even stronger prayers because of the worldwide impacts.

Members of the church staff have provided a sheet with a message from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.



recognizing the grave cause of the current public health emergency and has dispensed all the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and all Catholics currently in the Archdiocese including Ventura and Santa Barbara counties from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass for the weekends of March 14-15, March 21-22, and March 28-29.

Daily and Sunday Masses are to continue as usual with accommodations for the recommended “social distancing.”

If Masses are celebrated in a chapel or smaller space, Mass should be moved into the main church to allow for more spacing.

Following California State Department of Health guidelines it is recommended that church attendance be limited to only 250 people.

Sunday Mass will also be livestreamed in English and Spanish from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels via Facebook, @lacatholics. For information on other Mass broadcasts on TV and radio, visit

lacatholics.org/emergency.

Catholic school schedules have been changed or suspended during the Covid-19 crisis as well.

Many other religious gatherings that often draw hundreds in and around the South Coast each Sunday have adjusted their schedules and outreach plan. Emails, and other notifications began rolling out Friday to those who attend.

Plans for Easter Services coming up April 12 are still in discussion.