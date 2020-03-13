Santa Barbara County schools closing due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - All schools in Santa Barbara County will be closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Santa Barbara County K-12 public school superintendents, charter school administrators and Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido have been meeting regularly to decide how to best proceed.

On Friday, a decision was made to close all schools in Santa Barbara County.

Schools have until Wednesday, March 18 to close schools and plan for the next steps and implement their own plans.

“The closure of any school has real consequences beyond the loss of instruction, social connection and cognitive engagement. This was a very difficult decision, which was not made lightly,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido. “Our school leaders recognize that this closure has widespread ramifications and are working to address impacts such as nutrition for students who typically receive meals during the school day.”

There continue to be no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County. By closing schools, officials hope that the decision to close schools will help slow the spread of the virus.

Classes will not resume before the end of March. School administrators will meet again to discuss when to reopen school.

Santa Maria Valley

Guadalupe Union, Orcutt, Santa Maria Bonita and the SMJUHSD districts will close by Wednesday, March 18. Schools will be provided with take home technology and materials.

Santa Ynez Valley

Lompoc

Lompoc Unified School District will close March 18 through at least April 3. Students will be provided resources possibly including computers or homework packets. Students will also receive free access to city WiFi.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Unified schools are closing beginning Monday, March 16, through at least April 3

Carpinteria

All schools in Ventura County will also be closing starting Monday.