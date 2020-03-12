Santa Barbara County declares local health emergency

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health declared a local health emergency Thursday evening due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Public Health officials and Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart held a press conference Thursday.

They say they have found no cases of the coronavirus in the County to this point. Officials are still mandating that gatherings with more than 250 people be canceled or postponed through March 30.

Public Health says to practice social distancing by maintaining about six feet between people.

“Even though we have zero cases in Santa Barbara County, mandating social distancing is timely and a proven strategy in prior pandemics at delaying the rates of transmission and reducing illness and death,” Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

Six people have been tested for the virus locally--five in South County and one in North County. All have come back negative.

Public Health says because demand is higher than supply, however, not everyone who requests a coronavirus test will receive one. Those that do must meet certain criteria, like being at risk for severe complications, Public Health says.

“Testing has been broadened but we’re still going to have capacity issues,” said Paige Batson, Santa Barbara County Public Health’s Deputy Director for Community Health. “There are individuals who we really need to know if they’ve been infected.”

The County says 61 people have been monitored locally for symptoms of the virus and all have been cleared. Nine people are currently being monitored.

If you are feeling sick with symptoms of the virus, such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, you are urged to call your doctor or a local clinic or urgent care facility.

Santa Barbara County Public Health says more information can be found on their website. A County call center for general questions is available Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (833) 688-5551.

