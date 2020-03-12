Grover Beach Police suspends public fingerprinting, live scan services
GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- The Grover Beach Police Department is suspending public fingerprinting and Live Scan services until further notice on Thursday afternoon.
They say this service suspension is part of an overall effort to establish community-based practices and behaviors recommended by federal, state and local health officials to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus.
To access fingerprinting and Live Scan locations within San Luis Obispo County, click here.
