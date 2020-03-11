NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

NEW YORK - The National Basketball Association is suspending the 2019-20 season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, the NBA said game play would be suspended until further notice.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Earlier in the evening, a game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was unexpectedly canceled. Two Utah Jazz players were on the team's injury report with undisclosed illnesses.

The game was canceled and those in attendance were asked to leave.

The NBA had been deliberating on possible action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA says it will use the hiatus to determine the next steps "for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."