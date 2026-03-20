A meningitis B outbreak is happening in the UK. What people should know

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — Health officials in the United Kingdom are investigating a cluster of meningococcal infections, including two deaths.

The situation has drawn renewed attention to meningococcal group B, or MenB, an infection that can cause severe illness and has been associated with outbreaks, especially among adolescents and young adults.

To better understand what this means and how people can protect themselves, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: What is meningococcal group B disease, and how serious is it?

Dr. Leana Wen: Meningococcal group B disease is a severe bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis. It can lead to meningitis, which affects the lining of the brain and spinal cord, or to a bloodstream infection known as septicemia. Sometimes both occur together. Although rare, these are medical emergencies because people can become critically ill within hours.

In the current situation in Kent, as of Thursday, UK health officials reported 15 laboratory-confirmed cases and 12 suspected cases under investigation, bringing the total to 27. Two people have died. Many of the cases have been linked to a nightclub exposure among young people, which helps explain how quickly the cluster emerged.

Even with treatment, invasive meningococcal disease can be very serious. It can be fatal in 8% to 15% of cases, and survivors may experience long-term complications such as hearing loss, neurological damage or limb loss.

CNN: What is known about the UK cases, and how should people interpret the risk?

Wen: This appears to be a localized cluster rather than widespread transmission. What stands out is the speed and concentration of cases over a short period. Public health officials have described it as an unusually rapid cluster and have moved quickly to identify contacts and limit further spread.

At the same time, the overall risk to the public remains low. Meningococcal disease is rare. What is happening here is a reminder that rare but severe infections can still occur, especially in settings where people are in close contact. For Americans and others outside of the UK, these events should be viewed as a prompt for awareness rather than alarm.

CNN: How is MenB spread, and who is most at risk?

Wen: Meningococcal bacteria spread through respiratory and throat secretions. This typically requires close or prolonged contact, such as kissing or sharing drinks, utensils or other items that come into contact with saliva. It is not spread through casual contact.

There are three main ages when risk peaks. The highest rates occur in infants, who are vulnerable to this disease and many others due to limited immunity.

There is also a peak in adolescence and early adulthood. Teenagers and young adults are more likely to carry the bacteria in their nose and throat, and they often spend time in environments that involve close contact, including shared housing and social gatherings like the nightclub exposure linked to this outbreak.

Finally, adults 65 and older are also at elevated risk due to medical vulnerability. Certain medical conditions also increase risk, including immune system disorders, HIV infection and not having a functioning spleen.

CNN: What are the early symptoms, and how quickly can the illness progress?

Wen: Early symptoms can resemble common illnesses. People may initially have fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or muscle aches. In otherwise healthy young adults, these symptoms can be mistaken for a viral illness or dehydration.

What makes meningococcal disease so dangerous is how quickly it can worsen. Within a matter of hours, someone may develop a severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, difficulty staying awake or seizures. A rash that does not fade when pressed is a key warning sign, but it is important to know that not everyone develops a rash.

Other concerning signs include very cold hands and feet, rapid breathing and changes in mental status. Because of the very rapid speed of progression, clinicians are advised to maintain a high level of suspicion.

CNN: What should someone do if they suspect meningitis or have been exposed?

Wen: If meningococcal disease is suspected, this is a medical emergency. People should go to the emergency department immediately. Clinicians generally begin antibiotics right away when there is strong suspicion, even before confirming the diagnosis, because early treatment is critical.

Exposure is handled differently. Preventive antibiotics are recommended for close contacts, such as household members, intimate partners or people who had direct exposure to a patient’s saliva. Most people who were not in close contact do not need prophylaxis.

In the Kent outbreak, thousands of doses of preventive antibiotic doses have been distributed to those at highest risk, including individuals linked to the nightclub exposure. These antibiotics are intended to eliminate the bacteria before illness develops.

It is important to understand that preventive antibiotics are not the same as treatment. People who receive them should still monitor for symptoms and seek immediate care if they become ill.

CNN: What vaccines are available, and who should consider getting them?

Wen: In the United States, there are three categories of meningococcal vaccines, and they each protect against different groups of bacteria. The first is MenACWY, which protects against groups A, C, W and Y. This is the routine vaccine given to all adolescents, with a first dose at ages 11 to 12 and a booster at age 16.

The second is MenB, which protects specifically against group B. This is the strain involved in the UK outbreak. MenB vaccination is recommended for people 10 and older who are at increased risk, including those people with certain immune conditions, those without a functioning spleen, and people identified as being at risk during an outbreak.

For otherwise healthy adolescents and young adults ages 16 to 23, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends MenB vaccination based on shared clinical decision-making, with a preferred age of 16 to 18. This means it is not automatically given to everyone, and families often need to ask their clinicians about it.

The third category is a newer combination vaccine that protects against all five major groups (A, B, C, W and Y) in a single shot. This may be used in certain situations, including for people who need protection against both MenACWY and MenB, though guidance on its use is still evolving.

The point is that protection against MenB is separate from the routine adolescent meningitis vaccine. Someone can be fully up to date on MenACWY and still not be protected against group B unless they specifically receive a MenB vaccine.

CNN: What is the key takeaway for the public in light of this outbreak?

Wen: People should understand that meningococcal group B disease is rare but extremely serious, and it can progress very quickly. Early symptoms may seem mild, but the illness can become life-threatening within hours. The public should be aware of how the disease spreads, recognize warning signs and seek immediate care if concerning symptoms develop.

For families with teenagers and young adults, this is also a good time to review meningococcal vaccination, including asking specifically about MenB. Everyone should be aware of their vaccination history, including whether they are vaccinated against MenB.

For those identified as close contacts in an outbreak, follow guidance from public health officials. If recommended, preventive antibiotics can significantly reduce risk. And never delay treatment if meningococcal disease is suspected.

The-CNN-Wire

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