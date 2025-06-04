Ground beef sold at Whole Foods might be contaminated with E. coli, USDA warns

By Asuka Koda, CNN

(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for some raw ground beef products sold at Whole Foods Market because of a risk of E. coli contamination.

The products are 1-pound, vacuum-packed packages of Organic Rancher organic 85% lean and 15% fat ground beef with use- or freeze-by dates of June 19 or June 20. They came from Vermont-based NPC Processing and have an establishment number Est. 4027 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The raw ground beef is no longer available for purchase, but FSIS says it’s concerned that the packages may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. They should not be used and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

According to FSIS, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses related to these products, but people should contact a health care provider if they’re concerned.

Organic Rancher says the products were available from May 26 through June 3 in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia. Other states were not affected, it says, and products with different use- or freeze-by dates are not involved and are safe to use.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for two to eight days after exposure. Although most people recover within a week, some may develop a serious complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure or death. It can happen in any age group but is most common in children younger than 5 and older adults.

“The root cause of the issue has been identified, and immediate corrective actions have been put in place to ensure the ongoing integrity of the Organic Rancher brand,” the company said in its alert. “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are fully committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers.”

FSIS emphasizes that all consumers should consume only ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and the only way to confirm that ground beef has reached a temperature high enough to eliminate harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that can measure internal temperature.

