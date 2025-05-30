Covid-19 shots for healthy children remain on CDC vaccine schedule despite Kennedy’s pledge to remove them

By Brenda Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its immunization schedule for children after US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement this week that Covid-19 vaccines would be removed from the list of recommended shots for healthy children and pregnant women. However, the vaccines remain on the schedule for kids, although with a slightly different designation.

Instead of being listed as “recommended” by the CDC, they are now listed as “recommended vaccination based on shared clinical decision-making,” meaning healthy children – those who don’t have an underlying condition that raises their risk of severe illness – can get the shots after consulting with a health care provider.

According to the CDC, such a provider would be anyone who routinely administers vaccines, including doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and pharmacists.

A vaccine listed on the schedule in this category is required to be covered by insurance with no cost-sharing, meaning no co-pays for patients, according to the CDC.

Many of the agency’s information pages continue to recommend the Covid-19 vaccine for pregnant women, but the adult immunization schedule has been changed to specify that the recommendation applies only to adults who aren’t pregnant.

“The old COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children under 18 and for pregnant women have been removed from the CDC vaccine schedule,” HHS press officer Emily Hilliard said in a statement Friday.

“The CDC and HHS encourage individuals to talk with their healthcare provider about any personal medical decision. Under the leadership of Secretary Kennedy, HHS is restoring the doctor-patient relationship. If a parent desires their healthy child to be vaccinated, their decision should be based on informed consent through the clinical [judgment] of their healthcare provider,” the statement said.

The change to the vaccine schedule comes days after Kennedy posted a video on social media saying it had happened.

“As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said in the video Tuesday, standing beside FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. “Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

The announcement was met with dismay from parents and pediatricians who feared that kids and pregnant women might lose insurance coverage for the vaccines.

“It’s been a bit disheartening, to be honest,” said Fatima Ka, co-founder of the nonprofit grassroots group Protect Their Future, which advocated for kids’ access to Covid-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic.

“A lot of parents right now have been doing everything they can. They’ve been calling their representatives, their health departments, anyone who will listen, anyone who is accountable to the public. And it just felt like today we were heard even if it was in a small way,” Ka told CNN.

Kids can become severely ill with Covid-19, especially if they’re younger than 5. Data presented at the last meeting of the CDC’s independent vaccine advisers showed that children 4 and under were hospitalized with Covid at roughly the same rate over the past two respiratory seasons as they were with the flu, and it was a severe influenza season. Fewer than 5% of children hospitalized with Covid-19 last season were up to date on their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the updated recommendation – which preserves insurance coverage for the vaccines – was a relief.

“After confusing, mixed messages from leaders at Health and Human Services (HHS) earlier this week, we are relieved to see today that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its schedules for child and adolescent immunizations to allow families to maintain the choice to immunize their children against Covid in consultation with their doctor,” Kressly said in a statement.

“However, the deeply flawed process to reach the recommendation raises serious concerns about the stability of the nation’s immunization infrastructure and commitment by federal leaders to make sure families can access critical immunizations, whether for Covid or other infectious diseases,” she added.

Pregnancy is a risk factor for severe Covid-19 infections. Early in the pandemic, CDC studies found that pregnant women with Covid were three times more likely to need ICU care and nearly twice as likely to die compared with those who weren’t pregnant. Covid infections during pregnancy have also been linked to fetal complications such as stillbirth and preterm delivery.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said it would continue to recommend that people who are pregnant be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Maternal immunization remains the best way to reduce maternal, fetal, and infant complications from COVID-19 infection, and is safe to be given at any point during pregnancy. Maternal immunization is also associated with improved infant outcomes and decreased complications, including maternal and infant hospitalizations,” the group said in a statement.

