White House to nominate Dr. Susan Monarez to lead CDC

(CNN) — The White House will nominate Dr. Susan Monarez, the current acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to lead the agency, according to a US Department of Health and Human Services official.

The move comes weeks after the White House abruptly withdrew its nomination of Dr. Dave Weldon to lead the public health agency.

Monarez is a veteran of government service who was previously the deputy director of ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, an agency tasked with doing innovative, high-stakes research.

Earlier this month, the White House withdrew its nomination of Weldon to serve as CDC director after White House officials privately voiced concerns about his comments expressing skepticism about vaccines. Even US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a long history of questioning vaccines, had concerns, the sources said.

In the past, the CDC director has been appointed to lead the office, but the nominee will require approval by the Senate starting this year.

