Kennedy moves to eliminate notice and public comment requirements for certain HHS decisions

(CNN) — The US Department of Health and Human Services has reversed an obscure requirement called the Richardson Waiver, which requires a period of notice and an opportunity for public comment on a wide range of decisions related to “agency management or personnel or to public property, loans, grants, benefits, or contracts.”

The Richardson Waiver has been in force at the department since 1971 and imposes notice-and-comment periods above and beyond those required under something called the Administrative Procedures Act.

It also says HHS should only make decisions without public notice sparingly.

On Friday, incoming HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted a notice to the Federal Register saying the requirements of the waiver “impose costs on the Department and the public, are contrary to the efficient operation of the Department, and impede the Department’s flexibility to adapt quickly to legal and policy mandates.”

The move drew alarm from open government advocates and policy hawks, who said it would only serve to shroud the departments decisions in secrecy.

In his senate confirmation hearings, Kennedy pledged “radical transparency” during his tenure at HHS.

“RFK Jr’s decision to eliminate notice & comment for certain actions enables HHS to operate in secret & without public participation. HHS can ignore the views of key stakeholders like researchers & health advocates. HHS will make crucial public health decisions behind closed doors,” wrote Lawrence Gostin on X. Gostin holds the O’Neill Chair of Global Health Law at Georgetown University.

