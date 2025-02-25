Measles case count hits 124 in ongoing West Texas outbreak

By Neha Mukherjee, CNN

(CNN) — The number of confirmed measles cases reported in an outbreak in West Texas is now at 124, the Texas Department of Health Services said in an update Tuesday, an increase of 34 since late last week.

Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and most of the cases are in children ages 5 to 17.

The bulk of the cases – 80 – remain in Gaines County, where the outbreak began. Cases have also been reported in more counties this week, with four in Dallam County and three in Martin County.

Most of the cases are in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Five cases were reported in people who said they have been vaccinated.

The state health department issued an alert Monday notifying residents of possible exposures in Central and South Central Texas; a person who was later diagnosed with measles visited the San Marcos and San Antonio areas last weekend.

Given the contagious nature of the disease, the department expects further spread.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s assisting the state health department with lab support, vaccines and technical assistance.

Coverage of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is particularly low in Gaines County, where nearly 1 in 5 incoming kindergartners in the 2023-24 school year did not get the vaccine. Other affected Texas counties also fall below a goal of 95%, set by the US Department of Health and Human Services, that’s necessary to help prevent outbreaks of the highly contagious disease.

MMR vaccine coverage is also declining across the country: The US has fallen short of the 95% threshold for four years in a row.

No connection has been found between the measles outbreak in West Texas and the one in bordering Lea County, New Mexico, which has grown to nine cases as of Tuesday, but investigation is ongoing, according to state health officials.

