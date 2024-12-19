Some Lay’s chips recalled over potential allergen

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — Frito-Lay is recalling some 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk.

The recalled bags have a “guaranteed fresh” date of February 11, 2025, and the manufacturing codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx, the company said in an announcement Wednesday.

The chips were distributed to stores and online distributors in Oregon and Washington, and they would have been available to consumers starting in early November. No other Lay’s products are affected.

No health problems related to the recall have been reported. Someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could have a dangerous reaction if they eat these chips, the company, and they should discard the product.

Anyone with further questions can contact Frito-Lay at 1-800-352-4477.

