USDA names schools that may be affected by recall of 11.7 million pounds of meat and poultry over listeria concerns

(CNN) — A recall of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items made by BrucePac has been expanded to include nearly 1.8 million pounds of additional products, for a total of more than 11.7 million pounds of products recalled over possible listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The products were distributed to restaurants and institutions nationwide, including ready-to-eat items that are “on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the agency says. It has released a preliminary list of schools that received the products in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine product testing of finished poultry products, the agency said. BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of the listeria bacteria, which may have affected other ready-to-eat meat and poultry items that were produced in Durant, Oklahoma, from May 31 to October 8.

Listeria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures. Those most at-risk for severe outcomes are older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the products, but some people who get sick recover without being tested for listeria, and it usually takes weeks to link an illness to an outbreak.

“We are committed to providing safe, high-quality products,” BrucePac says. “We are working closely with the USDA to ensure that all necessary actions are taken to ensure a safe food supply. We will not resume production until we are confident the issue has been resolved.”

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says it is continuing to gather information about the issue. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact BrucePac at 503-874-3000. Consumers who have questions about food safety can call the USDA at 888-674-6854.

This recall follows a deadly listeria outbreak connected to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat that is the nation’s largest in more than a decade. There have been 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started an investigation in July.

