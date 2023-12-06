Health officials remind Santa Barbara County residents to get flu shots in recognition of National Influenza Vaccination Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Health officials, in recognition of National Influenza Week, are reminding county residents to get their flu shots.

The county provided the following press release:

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recognizes National Influenza Vaccination Week as a critical opportunity to remind everyone 6 months and older that there’s still time to get a flu vaccine. Receiving a flu vaccine is the best protection for yourself and your loved ones against flu and its potentially serious complications. CDC data shows that flu vaccination coverage was lower last season, especially among certain higher risk groups, such as pregnant people and children. When you get a flu vaccine, you reduce your risk of illness, and flu-related hospitalization if you do get sick.

Flu season runs from October to May, with a peak usually occurring in February. Getting vaccinated at any time during the season can keep you and others from falling ill and missing work or school. There is still time to benefit from the first and most important action in preventing flu illness and potentially serious flu complications: get a flu vaccine today.

Let’s Talk About Flu Vaccines!