Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital offers free Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital is offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic this weekend.

As flu season is underway, doctors at Cottage Health said the hospital tends to get busy with more patients this time of year, so they’re hoping the community will come to get their flu vaccines.

The flu vaccines are free and will be administered to the community from the safety and comfort of their cars.

While walk-ins are accepted, patients are strongly encouraged to preregister online.

Organizers of the clinic are hoping to see at least 300 patients getting their flu shots.

"The more people we can touch and provide this vaccine for will help us in the long run to keep our hospital free for those that really need it," said vice president Katie Gorndt of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

The free vaccine clinic will be held at the Solvang Veterans’ Memorial Hall parking lot on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

