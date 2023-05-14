A recalled Gerber powdered baby formula was distributed to some US retailers after the initial recall notice, company says

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

A Gerber infant formula under voluntary recall for possible contamination with a germ that can seriously sicken babies was distributed to some US retailers even after the initial notice, according a release shared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Ireland-based Perrigo Company, which first issued the recall in March “out of an abundance of caution,” had said some products could be contaminated with the pathogenic Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, according to the release.

The recall impacts Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula and applies to products manufactured between January 2 and January 18 at the company’s facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

One of the recalled products was sent to Nashville-division retailers of Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc, a cooperative wholesale distributor, after the initial recall notice on March 17, according to the release from the company, shared by the FDA.

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc’s independent retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia received the 12.4-ounce version of the infant formula after that date.

“Consumers who purchased this product … in these states are urged to check any product they may have at home,” Perrigo’s statement read Sunday. Those who have any of the recalled formula should not use it and should instead discard it.

The Perrigo Company has not reported any products testing positive for the bacteria nor any related illnesses, according to a news release.

While Cronobacter sakazakii won’t cause symptoms in most people, the germ found commonly in the environment can trigger potentially deadly infections in infants, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bacteria can live in dry foods like powdered infant formula, powdered milk, starches and herbal teas.

Infected infants under 2 months old or those with weakened immune systems could experience fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, according to the FDA.

