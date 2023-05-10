Orcutt man speaks at Congress about removing barriers to access Alzheimer’s treatments

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Orcutt resident Tony Gonzales, who is battling early onset dementia and mild cognitive impairment, spoke to members of a Congressional subcommittee on Wednesday in an effort to persuade lawmakers to help remove barriers that are currently blocking access to treatments for people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The Santa Maria native is a well-known figure on the Central Coast, through his many years he worked as a popular radio personality, successful business executive, and dedicated community volunteer.

In September 2021, Gonzales spoke to News Channel and publicly disclosed his diagnosis at the age of 47, many years younger than typical for the disease.

On Wednesday, Gonzales appeared on Capitol Hill, speaking for several minutes during a hearing of the Ways and Means Subcommittee.

Gonzales, who serves as a national ambassador for the Alzheimer's Association, spoke in opposition regarding the decision last year by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to block Medicare coverage of FDA-approved medications for Alzheimer’s disease.

The CMS decision specifically impacts access to a pair of FDA-approved monoclonal antibody treatments, including Leqembi (lecanemab) and Aduhelm (aducanumab).

In December 2022, the Alzheimer’s Association formally asked CMS to provide full and unrestricted coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments, and asked CMS to remove requirements that Medicare recipients must be enrolled in a clinical trial in order to be eligible for FDA-approved treatments.

In response, CMS said in part in a statement, CMS is not reconsidering the national coverage determination (NCD) for Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. We recognize that these medications are a unique, new class of drugs, and we regret that the decision could not be more favorable. After careful review of the request and supporting documentation, we are making this decision because, as of the date of this letter, there is not yet evidence meeting the criteria for reconsideration.