Respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV) is on the rise among children and on the minds of parents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Doctors say it is RSV season and parents are trying to protect those at risk.

Kendall and Terry Butler said their oldest son, Owen, came down with RSV at Disneyland before their youngest son was born.

"It is scary, you can see them struggling to breathe and you go into panic mode." said Kendall Butler, "We took him right to the E-R and he was seen and able to get medication and he was able to get out in seven hours it is pretty nuts."

Terry Butler said Owen's chest seem to be contracting.

The couple, who recently moved to Santa Barbara, said their friends and relatives are currently caring for children with RSV.

"Seeing that type of reaction from a child not being able or having difficulties breathing and laboring is pretty frightening."

They are making sure their boys wash their hands and limit mouth to hand contact.

Jessica Kuga of Goleta made sure her kids stayed in the Kids World play area before sharing her thoughts about the virus.

"I know it is really serious for new babies and it has been definitely top of mind during cold season," said Kuga.

She has a 2,5, and 7-year-old who have been washing their hands more since the coronavirus.

She also reminds them not to share drinks, straws or spoons.

"My house is a revolving door of runny-noses," said Kuga, "I'm hoping that tamps down some of the colds that are going around."

Saralisa Manson of Santa Barbara is expecting her third child, a son, anytime now.

She said she has been reminding her boys to wash up, too.

Like many parents she doesn't known what the RSV means but said, "It stands for respiratory something."

Syncytial (pronounced sin-sish-ul) is medical term that described a cell-like structure formed by two or more cells.

Manson said the important thing is that she knows it can be dangerous especially in newborns.

"It is here, it has been going around, it is something to be aware of."

Another new mom said her pediatrician told her to avoid taking her newborn into crowds because of the severity of RSV season.

Many parents say that can be difficult during the holidays.

"It is definitely nerve-wracking though and something you have to think about but i think he kids being at the park is something we have made the conscious decision to not sacrifice," said Terry Butler.

Cottage Hospital is seeing a significant increase in cases and urges the community to take precautions. Doctors hopes people will protect those most at risk including infants and adults over age 65.

Symptoms include runny hose, cough, and trouble breathing.

For more information visit www.cdc.gov/rsv

Your News Channel will have more about RSV season and what parents and children are going through tonight on the news.