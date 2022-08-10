Valley Fever Awareness Month: Epidemiologist Jessie Burmester interview

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Valley fever is endemic to San Luis Obispo County. It is a disease caused by a fungus found in soil and dirt. It can lead to cough, fever, shortness of breath, and muscle aches. Some people who get it need medical attention.

Epidemiologist Jessie Burmester appeared live on News Channel 12 to talk about Valley fever. She said there have been 85 cases reported this year. In 2021 there were 188 cases. Burmester says about 65 percent of cases in California are found in the Central Valley or Central Coast. In San Luis Obispo County, most cases are found in the north where conditions can be dry and windy.

Burmester says most people don't have any symptoms when exposed to the fungus, but it's good to be aware of it. Valley Fever tends to spread the most between June and August. Burmester recommends keeping your windows closed at home on windy days and keep them up while driving in windy conditions.

